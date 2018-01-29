Matthysse & Linares final wrap-up

By Miguel Maravilla

Argentina’s Lucas Matthysse (39-4, 36 KOs) scored an eighth round knockout over Tewa Kiram (37-1, 27 KOs) of Thailand Saturday night on the HBO Boxing After Dark main event at the Forum in Inglewood, California. In what was a difficult fight for Matthysse, the unknown Kiram boxed an intelligent fight up until getting caught with a Mattysse right. The Thai fighter courageously got up trading with Matthysse but a stiff jab did it as Kiram went down a second time. Matthysse talked about his knockout win with media following his victory.

“I am happy winning another world title. I finished this fight with a good result.”

“I was fine and calm I really couldn’t hit him early on. He was dipping and dodging he had an awkward style. It was a matter of time.”

“This is a big win for all Latinos.”

With the victory, Matthysse wins the vacant WBA welterweight title as he discussed his future plans.

“I want the rematch with Danny Garcia or a fight with Manny Pacquiao. Those are the big fights I want, though of course, that will be up to Mario Arano and Golden Boy Promotions to figure that out,”

WBA & Ring Magazine lightweight champ Jorge Linares (44-3, 27 KO’s) of Venezuela was victorious against Mercito Gesta (31-2-2, 17 KOs) in winning a unanimous decision opening up the HBO Boxing After Dark telecast as the co-feature. Linares, who successfully defended his WBA title for the third time talked about his win and what his future holds.

“Tonight I finished my job. Now I will go back to the gym and get ready for my next fight. I feel good I’m ready for a big fight and I don’t care about names.”

There has been talk about potential match-ups with WBO super featherweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko who has expressed interest in moving up to lightweight.

“Maybe Lomachenko first and then next year go to 140.”

Another possible fight includes former world champion undefeated Mikey Garcia as there was discussions about that fight taking place earlier but that was never materialized.

“First we will fight Lomachenko and then Mikey Garcia at 140.”

