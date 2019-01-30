WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing USA and DAZN.

The reigning two-time champ has been a huge hit in America following a pair of wins over Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez in 2017 and then victory against Juan Francisco Estrada last February.

Rungvisai moved to 47-4-1 on home turf in Thailand with a wide points win over Iran Diaz, three months after notching an incredible 41st KO triumph by blasting away Young Gil Bae in the opening round, again on home territory.

He will return to the ring to defend his strap for the fourth time in his current reign in a fight to be announced soon.