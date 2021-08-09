Kid Galahad has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing. The Sheffield star (28-1, 17 KOs) turned in a superb performance on Saturday as he clinically stopped Liverpool’s Jazza Dickens in eleven rounds to claim the vacant IBF crown at the top of the bill on Fight Camp Week 2.

Trained by Dominic Ingle out of the famous Ingle Gym, Britain’s latest World Champion is targeting supremacy at 126lbs, and has already called for unification fights with the likes of WBC ruler Gary Russell Jr. and WBO Champion Emanuel Navarrete.

“We’ve been working closely with Kid for some years now but it’s great to make it official and sign a multi-fight deal at this exciting stage of his career,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “His performance on Saturday was faultless and stands him as one of the seven British world champions in boxing right now. I’m looking forward to the future and seeing him in some big unification fights.”