En una subasta de peso welter de la FIB, Matchroom Boxing ganó el derecho de promover un choque entre el campeón mundial Jaron Ennis y Cody Crowley. Matchroom superó la oferta de TGB Promotions entre 3,9 y 2 millones de dólares. Ennis tendrá una división de 85-15. Según se informa, la pelea tendrá fecha de julio y se llevará a cabo en Filadelfia.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.