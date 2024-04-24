Matchroom gana subasta de la FIB por Ennis-Crowley En una subasta de peso welter de la FIB, Matchroom Boxing ganó el derecho de promover un choque entre el campeón mundial Jaron Ennis y Cody Crowley. Matchroom superó la oferta de TGB Promotions entre 3,9 y 2 millones de dólares. Ennis tendrá una división de 85-15. Según se informa, la pelea tendrá fecha de julio y se llevará a cabo en Filadelfia. Mega noche de boxeo de Riyadh Season el 3 de agosto en Los Ángeles Un fuerte Kingry García sorprende y vence Haney Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

