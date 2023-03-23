Mas del undercard de Benavidez-Plant este sábado Un par de contendientes en ascenso invictos buscarán consolidar su estatus en sus divisiones con victorias en acción que se transmitirán en vivo en el programa de cuenta regresiva Showtime PPV este sábado antes del evento David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant que tendrá lugar en el MGM Grand Garden. Arena en Las Vegas. El invicto supergallo Kevin González (25-0-1, 13 KOs) se enfrentará a José Sanmartín (34-6-1, 21 KOs) en un duelo a 10 asaltos en lo más alto del espectáculo, mientras que el superligero Orestes Velázquez (6-0, 6 KOs) se enfrenta a Marcelino López (37-2-1, 22 KOs) en un combate a 10 asaltos. La transmisión en vivo comenzará a las 7 p. m. ET/4 p. m. PT en el canal de YouTube de Showtime Sports y en la página de Facebook de Showtime Boxing. Actualidad en el boxeo mundial All Star Boxing y Top Rank con boxeo desde Panamá el 29 de abril por ESPN Like this: Like Loading...

