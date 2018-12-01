By Bob Caico

Middleweight Donnie Marshall of Buffalo, NY remained undefeated in the main event Friday in Charlotte, NC. The Christy Martin Promotions show was well attended as they witnessed Marshall improve to 10-0 with an across the board 59-55 scores. Marshall used his height and reach advantage to ward off the constant pressure from Javier Frazier (8-7-1).

In the co-main event, light heavyweight Richard “Popeye the Sailor Man” Rivera scored a sixth and final round TKO. Rivera scored at will throughout as the game Joshua Robertson took the shots but the referee seen enough to stop the bout. Popeye improved to 9-0 while Robertson slides to 7-12-0.

Super featherweight Jose Ibarra improved to 2-0 with a unanimous 4-round decision over debuting Spencer Bryant.

Cruiserweight David Griffith made short work of Hassan Haggler by scoring a second round TKO. Griffith is now 7-0 with 7 KOs while Haggler drops to 1-2.

Super welterweight Kyle Harrell raised his record to 4-1-1 by taking a unanimous decision over Kevin Cooper.

Super middleweight Quinton Davis 13-5-2 stopped Demetrius Walker in the second round of a scheduled four.