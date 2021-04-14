April 14, 2021
Marriaga tops April 30 EstrellaTV telecast

Former world title challenger Miguel “Scorpion” Marriaga (29-4, 25 KOs) takes on Jose “Chicharo” Garcia (14-3-1, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder on April 30 at the Fit Center in Mexico City for the WBC Fecarbox featherweight title on EstrellaTV’s monthly “Boxeo EstrellaTV” telecast.

In eight round prelims, Diego “Azabache” Torres (7-0, 7 KOs) meets Andres “Pug” Periban (9-7-1, 0 KOs) in a lightweight matchup, and Diego “Maravilla” Carmona (8-1, 7 KOs) faces Carlos “Pitbull” Zavala (5-4, 2 KOs) in a super welterweight bout.

