Indonesian boxer Tibo Monabesa (21-1-2, 8 KOs) beat Filipino Toto Landero (10-5-2, 2 KOs) Wednesday night in Jakarta to claim the vacant WBC International light flyweight title. After 12 rounds of intense fighting, all three judges scored the fight for Monabesa. The scores were 117-111, 115-113 and 116-112.

Landero started the bout by attacking at a fast pace but the taller Monabesa was able to effectively counter from his southpaw stance. Monabesa’s right hook shook Landero repeatedly. Landero had some success with his powerful hooks in the middle rounds but started to fade as the bout progressed. The Flipino never gave up, however, and managed to make a fierce final stand in the championship rounds.

Prior to the bout, Monabesa was ranked 6th by the WBC and Landero 23rd. The win moves Monabesa closer to a world championship bout.

In the chief supporting bout, veteran light welterweight Hero Tito (28-15-2, 11 KOs) snapped the unbeaten streak of Hebi Marapu (15-1, 11 KOs) by majority decision over 10 rounds.

The event was promoted by Armin Tan.