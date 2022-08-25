Unbeaten Matchroom welterweight Florian “The Albanian King” Marku (11-0-1, 7 KOs) fights Miguel “Maquina” Parra Ramirez (21-2-1, 14 KOs) tonight at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana, Albania, with the WBC silver title at stake. A capacity crowd of 20,000+ fans is expected. Marku should make his entrance to the ring around 8:30PM UK time (3:30PM ET/12:30PM PT US time).

British fans can catch the fight for free via the Sky Sports Boxing YouTube channel and the Sky Sports Boxing Facebook page. The full 11-bout card can be watched in the US, UK, and Ireland via FITE.tv.