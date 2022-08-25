By Gabriel F. Cordero
On July 13, TMZ reported that boxing legend George Foreman claimed two women have made up stories that he sexually abused them in an effort to extort him out of millions of dollars. It’s now reported that the women have filed separate lawsuits against Big George seeking unspecified damages for alleged incidents that would have taken place nearly 50 years ago when they were both minors. Foreman, 73, has denied the allegations.
Nothing new with some folks targeting celebrities and athletes for one thing in mind: money. If there were crimes committed nearly 50 years ago, why wait till now to report the offense(s)? If the offenses were truly terrible and emotional back then, again, why wait till now and report it? None of it adds up to me.