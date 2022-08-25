By Gabriel F. Cordero

On July 13, TMZ reported that boxing legend George Foreman claimed two women have made up stories that he sexually abused them in an effort to extort him out of millions of dollars. It’s now reported that the women have filed separate lawsuits against Big George seeking unspecified damages for alleged incidents that would have taken place nearly 50 years ago when they were both minors. Foreman, 73, has denied the allegations.