By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has given promoters a seven-day deadline to make an offer for an undisputed heavyweight title bout against WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.
“For all these suitors out there that want to make the fight, I’m going to give you all seven days until September 1st to come up with the money. If not, thank you very much, it’s been a blast, I’m retired,” Fury said on social media.
He added, “All offers submitted must be to my lawyer Robert Davis in writing with proof of funds. So let the games begin. Boom!”
