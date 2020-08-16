By Robert Coster

Lightweight Jackson Marinez was naturally dejected by the extremely controversial decision rendered against him in favor of Rolando “Rolly” Romero for the WBA interim lightweight title on Saturday night. “I gave him a boxing lesson, a real spanking,” said Marinez. “Either the judges were corrupt or incompetent or both. For me, it was an easy fight. Romero is so limited. His face was his defense. I had him figured out from round one.”

The stylish young Dominican is now clamoring for a rematch. “Let’s do it again in another venue, with competent, honest judges,” he said.

Marinez’s manager Jorge Herasme concurred. “I appeal to the WBA to force a rematch. What happened on Saturday is so bad for boxing. It makes boxing lose all credibility. It becomes a crooked farce. I expect the WBA to intervene in this scandal. I’m counting on Gilbertico Mendoza. I know he will not accept what happened.”