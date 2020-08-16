Showtime announced several updates to their upcoming September 26 pay-per-view featuring the world champion Charlo twins. Five of the six bouts will be contested with a world championship belt at stake.

The pay-per-view card is split in two parts, topped by with Jermall Charlo defending his WBC middleweight title against #1-ranked contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko in the first part. Also, Brandon Figueroa will defend his WBA super bantamweight title against Damien Vasquez, and WBO bantamweight titlist John Riel Casimero will defend his 122-pound belt against an opponent to be named.

After an intermission, there will be three more fights with a 154-pound unification serving as the main event as WBC champion Jermell Charlo takes on WBA and IBF titlist Jeison Rosario. Luis Nery faces Aaron Alameda for the vacant WBC super bantamweight title and former unified world champion Danny Roman takes on Juan Carlos Payano in a WBC super bantamweight eliminator.