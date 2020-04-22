Marcos René Maidana had an excellent chat with the president of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, through Instagram Live, in which he spoke about his career, different anecdotes and his still keen intention to return to boxing and retire as a champion.
“Chino” talked about his fight against the kickboxer Acero Cali, that he will take as a gage to measure his physical condition and continue working on a return to boxing. He stressed that he takes that step very carefully, as he doesn’t want to tarnish an outstanding career like his with a wrong decision.
The Argentine boxer recalled several passages of his career, like his participation in the WBA KO Drugs in 2006, his memorable title fight against Victor Ortiz, and his two matches fights against Floyd Mayweather, the best boxer of an entire era.
About his fight with Floyd, Maidana clarified a doubt that many people have about the American’s tooth that went flying in one of the fights because of his punches. Marcos René said that a friend gave him the piece and that he keeps it today as a nice memento.
Mendoza pointed out that Maidana is one of those rare fighters who always gives an extra mile in the ring, a virtue that drove him to achieve great things and that even Maidana could not explain in the conversation.
The President of the pioneer organization will continue to have conversations with boxers in the following days. On Thursday, he will have one with Leo Santa Cruz, who will also talk about his career and future plans.
Give it a year, that tooth will be on ebay.
LOL… Good one! Perfect timing!
Hahahahha Hahahah. Love it.
Maidana during his prime was fun to watch. I enjoyed watching his “stalk and crack” style in boxing. Maidana seemed to have transformed himself as a fighter to some degree when Garcia worked with him. His boxing skills were more organized with Garcia. Maidana’s defining moment in my opinion was the dismantling of Broner as the world tuned into Showtime that night and the smackdown will never be forgotten. Thank you Maidana for the great memory on Showtime.
True. Every fighter needs their defining fight. It doesnt always matter what level it is at, just what it meant to people. The fight against Broner meant something to people and will be remembered. More so than his losses to Floyd which were higher profile. Kevin Kelley once said ‘there are no greater fighters, only great fights’. He lost to Naseem Hamed but sealed a legacy of sorts. Maidana did that with his Broner win.
* “there are no great fighters, only great fights”
Tough time to decide to come back to the sport to be champion again.
Even the current top 3 current contenders prob a 2 year wait. This is Boxing so Mendoza might can pull strings for Chino.
Fighters are doing so much talking during this lock-down you cant take them but so serious. Aint no fights happening anyway.
Don’t know why Maidana stopped after losing to Floyd. That was five and a half years ago, now he will be too old to come back.
Good fight Pacquiao maidana.
Maidana has never been battered or losing by ko. He went out of boxing because boredom, which was happening after his loss to Devon Alexander. Garcia revived his career, but he was tired of boxing and the big purses of his fights against Broner and Mayweather gave him more than one reason to leave the sport. I smell some money urgency in here and maybe the targets are Canelo or Pacquiao upon his current and projected weight. Good luck to him, but returns after a long laid off are likely to be disastrous, I hope not in this case. Freddie Roach could help him a lot in his endeavor.
Maidana was awesome and always fun to watch. He was a straight-ahead, all action fighter in the realm of Arturo Gatti, but probably even better. About a year ago I started to see clips of him training for a comeback. I don’t know what weight he plans to fight at, but in the clips I saw, he looked like he had a long way to go- really soft and doughey, kinda like Ricky Hatton looked in between fights. I could see him getting a title shot because of his name recognition and he’s always a threat-c’mon, he’s not that old! But I really can’t him see him beating any of the champs at 147, he’s too small for 154, and 140 is historia antigua!
Maidana need’s to go back to training camp with Robert Garcia to give himself the best chance at a comeback…. his best days are behind him but Robert knows how to make Maidana work hard and have another crack at a world title!!! Let’s go Chinnoooo