Marcos René Maidana had an excellent chat with the president of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, through Instagram Live, in which he spoke about his career, different anecdotes and his still keen intention to return to boxing and retire as a champion.

“Chino” talked about his fight against the kickboxer Acero Cali, that he will take as a gage to measure his physical condition and continue working on a return to boxing. He stressed that he takes that step very carefully, as he doesn’t want to tarnish an outstanding career like his with a wrong decision.

The Argentine boxer recalled several passages of his career, like his participation in the WBA KO Drugs in 2006, his memorable title fight against Victor Ortiz, and his two matches fights against Floyd Mayweather, the best boxer of an entire era.

About his fight with Floyd, Maidana clarified a doubt that many people have about the American’s tooth that went flying in one of the fights because of his punches. Marcos René said that a friend gave him the piece and that he keeps it today as a nice memento.

Mendoza pointed out that Maidana is one of those rare fighters who always gives an extra mile in the ring, a virtue that drove him to achieve great things and that even Maidana could not explain in the conversation.

The President of the pioneer organization will continue to have conversations with boxers in the following days. On Thursday, he will have one with Leo Santa Cruz, who will also talk about his career and future plans.