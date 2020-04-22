Finally! Bufalo Boxing Promotions, headed by former two-division world champion Rosendo “Bufalo” Alvarez, has announced a live boxing card scheduled for Saturday at the Alexis Arguello Sports Center in Managua, Nicaragua. The main event will feature super featherweight Robin Zamora (15-7, 8 KOs) against Ramiro Blanco (18-7-3, 10 KOs). They previously fought last October with Zamora winning by TKO2. ESPN Knockout will televise the card, but only in Latin America.

Safety measures will be in place as recommended by the Nicaraguan Ministry of Health. Fans will have to have their temperatures taken before entering the arena to make sure they don’t have a fever and they must clean their hands and the soles of their shoes with alcohol. They also must remain one meter apart. Cornermen must wear masks and latex gloves. Boxers will also wear masks when not fighting.