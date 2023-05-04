May 4, 2023
Lopez, Lorenzana remain unbeaten.

As part of Canelo-Ryder fight week in Guadalajara, Canelo Promotions showcased two of their young undefeated American prospects.

In the main event, super featherweight Jonathan Lopez (11-0, 8 KOs) from Orlando, Florida, stopped Osvaldo Nuñez (5-5, 0 KOs) from Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico, in round three. Lopez dropped Nunez in round two and got a referee’s stoppage at 1:01 of round three due to a nasty cut over the left eye suffered by Nunez.

Also, super welterweight Lazaro Lorenzana (11-0, 8 KOs) of San Diego, California, won an eight round split decision over Alexis Rios (4-3-1, 1 KO) from Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. Scores were 77-75, 77-75 Lorenzana, 79-73 Rios.

