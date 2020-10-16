

Vasiliy Lomachenko 135 vs. Teofimo Lopez 135

(WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO undisputed lightweight title)

Lomachenko stormed past the social distancing barriers and got in Lopez’ face during the face-off.

Alex Saucedo 140 vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. 140

Edgar Berlanga 169 vs. Lanell Bellows 169

Josue Vargas 142 vs. Kendo Castaneda 142

John Vincent Moralde 127 vs. Jose Enrique Vivas 128

Quinton Randall 147 vs. Jan Carlos Rivera 146

Jahi Tucker 145 vs. Charles Garner 142

Venue: The Bubble, MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+