Vasiliy Lomachenko 135 vs. Teofimo Lopez 135
(WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO undisputed lightweight title)
Lomachenko stormed past the social distancing barriers and got in Lopez’ face during the face-off.
Alex Saucedo 140 vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. 140
Edgar Berlanga 169 vs. Lanell Bellows 169
Josue Vargas 142 vs. Kendo Castaneda 142
John Vincent Moralde 127 vs. Jose Enrique Vivas 128
Quinton Randall 147 vs. Jan Carlos Rivera 146
Jahi Tucker 145 vs. Charles Garner 142
Venue: The Bubble, MGM Grand, Las Vegas
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN, ESPN+
Good to see Loma and Lopez made weight. Hopefully they show all 7 fights not just these 3.
This is The 2020 Super Fight!
A super fight for a win for Loma to put on his resume. As for Lopez, a chance to reflect, re-group, and improve oneself later down the road in the hands of defeat.
I hope Loma shuts big mouth Lopez’s mouth. That silly dance Lopez does where it looks like he’s actually twerking is going to be non existent and him and his big mouth dad can go back to the drawing board and hopefully become more humble! Can’t stand these arrogant clowns.
I
I agree that Lopez has a big mouth but he’s probably just following suit with known bs talkers Floyd, Conner, and Broner who made WAYYY more money than they deserved just because they talk a good game. At least Lopez is fighting the absolute best opponent possible! He needs to be commended for that. He’s a kid, hopefully he matures as a personality.
Lopez (son): “Where are we going, dad?”
Lomachenko (father): “To school, son, I’m taking you to school”
Outstanding comical post……Well said!
The ancient boxing scenario, old Lion against the young Lion. Loma looks hungry, Teo looks like he’s ready to pounce. Teo might knock out Loma, it could happen.
Unfortunately, despite Lopez’s size and heavy offensive arsenal, I am not fully aware of Lopez’s chin, 12 round endurance and mental toughness under solid adversity. I wish Lopez had 1-2 more challenging fights to get a closer look at him.
However, I am familiar with Loma’s complicated offensive/defensive skills, experience and underrated punching power. I believe the Loma camp will have a solid game plan(s) to minimize Lopez’s size, pressure and heavy punching. Therefore, I believe Loma will win by TKO 11 or by UD.
IF the fight is razor thin/controversial to warrant a rematch, I will more than likely pick Lopez to win the rematch. If the rematch is close, then let’s see a trilogy!!!
May both fighters come out of the fight in good health for themselves and for their families.