PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Lopez may be confident now, but in the end, I hope admits to being schooled and beaten fair and square. Loma knows this is a signature fight and a win like this will be campaign material for better things to come.
Lopez gets this win you will need to come here and eat crow. Def not a clear win for Loma
Both fighters may have to go to hell in this fight, and if so, which fighter is willing to come back from hell to win the fight.
The world will see.
Can boxing get more classless than Lopez’ trunks?