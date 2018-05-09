Lomachenko, Linares hit the streets of NYC

Photos: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Jorge Linares took their talents to the streets of Manhattan on Wednesday, as they participated in an open workout on the corner of 33rd Street and 8th Avenue, just outside Madison Square Garden. Lomachenko, a two-weight world champion, is looking to conquer a third weight class when he challenges WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares on Saturday at “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”



Jorge Linares: “I am hungry to win and to continue with my reign as world champion. This is a high-level fight and a very important one for my career because I am going to prove that Lomachenko is not an invincible fighter. We will see what he is really made of when he faces me this Saturday. I believe in myself and I know that I will come out with the victory. I am here to win. I did not come here to quit.”



Vasiliy Lomachenko: “I want to put my name in the history of boxing, and this is one of the steps I have to take, to fight in different weight classes, different titles. That’s what will put my name in the history of boxing. I don’t know what Linares will bring. After the fight, I can compare him with Rigondeaux.

“I already proved where I am, and I plan on being at the top of the sport for a very long time. I do not plan on slowing down. Linares is one of the best fighters in his weight class. I don’t think it’s going to be easy work.”