Loma-Linares winner to get special belt

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has unveiled a special belt that was made to honor the big fight this weekend between Vasyl “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko and Jorge “El Nino de Oro” Linares. This is not a “brand new” type of belt, as some may think, but rather a special belt that is only made for historic matchups on special occasions to commemorate the best fighting the best. WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza will be present at the fight to award the belt to the winner.

