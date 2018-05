By Matt Richardson at ringside

The Lomachenko-Linares WBA lightweight championship bout was still up in the air on the scorecards before Loma made it a mute point in round ten. At the time of the stoppage, judge Steve Weisfeld had Lomachenko up 86-84, judge Robin Taylor had Linares in the lead by the same tally while judge Julie Lederman had the fight even, 85-85.