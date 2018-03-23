Lineup set for April 21 Brooklyn card

Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing has announced the lineup for their return to the historic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on April 21. Headlining the event, Josue ‘The Prodigy’ Vargas, (10-1-0, 6 KOs) will face off against Victor Vazquez (10-3-0, 4 KOs) in an eight round junior welterweight bout.

Co-featured is the return of undefeated welterweight Peter Dobson (9-0, 5 KOs), in an eight-round clash with Martin Wright (11-2-2, 5 KOs).

In a special attraction eight round bantamweight clash, undefeated Duke ‘The Baby-Faced Terminator’ Micah, (21-0, 18 KOs) will battle veteran Frenchman Yoan Boyeaux (41-5, 26 KOs).