July 27, 2022
Liam Smith returns Sept 3

Currently ranked in the top five by three of boxing’s major sanctioning bodies, former WBO champion Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith (31-3-1, 18 KOs) headlines on September 3 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, against Hassan Mwakinyo (20-2, 14 KOs). Mwakinyo is best known for demolishing the infamously tough Sam Eggington in just two rounds.

Two of the UK’s top light heavyweights will collide in the chief support bout when reigning British champion ‘Super’ Dan Azeez (16-0, 11 KOs) meets former champion Shakan Pitters (17-1, 6 KOs).

Also seeing action is super lightweight Adam ‘The Assassin’ Azim (5-0, 4 KOs), who will make the first defense of his WBC Youth title vs. TBA. And in a super middleweight clash, John Docherty (12-1, 9 KOs) faces Diego ‘Dynamite’ Costa (8-0, 5 KOs). Sky will televise in the UK.

