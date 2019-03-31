Super welterweight Jorge “Maromerito” Paez is on the brink of retirement after being knocked out in the second round by unbeaten Argentinean Daniel “Eléctrico” Lemos in the main event on Saturday at the Club Huracán in Tres Arroyos located in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The 31-year-old Paez has now suffered nine defeats in his last eleven bouts.



Lemos (21-0, 11 KOs) began aggressively with no respect for Paez (41-13-2, 24 KOs). In the second round, Paez wanted to trade punches, but a powerful left from Lemos connected on the button sending Paez to the canvas. He beat the count, but was in poor condition and referee decided to stop the fight.

While the co-feature, Argentinean WBO female bantamweight champion Daniela Romina “Bonita” Bermudez (25-3-3, 7 KOs) retained her world title against Irma “Torbellino” García (20-4-1, 3 KOs) via ten round unanimous decision. The judges’ scores were 98-92 across the board in favor of Bermudez.