Welterweight Greg Outlaw (9-1, 4 KOs) stopped Edgar Torres (8-2-1, 4 KOs) in round two of their scheduled six-rounder on Friday night in the main event of a seven-bout card in front of a near-capacity crowd at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. In round two, Outlaw landed a booming uppercut that sent Torres on his back. Torres was able to get to his feet, only to eat a huge barrage of punches, for which was punctuated by another uppercut, and the bout was stopped at 1:47.

Bantamweight Christian Carto (18-1, 14 KOs) returned after a 31-month layoff and took out Yeison Vargas (17-8, 12 KOs) in the opening round. Carto looked quick under new trainer Bozy Ennis, and dropped Vargas with a hard combination. He ended things with a terrific left hook to the body that sent Vargas down for the 10-count at 2:53 of round one.

Elijah Morales remained undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision over Kevin Davilla in a welterweight fight.

Morales, 145.3 lbs of Trenton, NJ won by scores of 60-54 on all cards and is now 9-0. Davilla, 144.7 lbs of Lakeland, WA is now 5-9-3.

Kashon Hutchinson won a six-round unanimous decision over Andre Byrd in a welterweight contest.

Hutchinson dropped Byrd in the opening seconds of the fight.

Hutchinson, 145 lbs of Reading, PA won by scores of 60-53 on all cards and is now 9-5.

LeAnna Cruz made a successful pro debut with a four-round unanimous decision over Delaney Bailey in a bantamweight bout.

In round one, Cruz dropped Bailey. Cruz boxed smoothly over the next three rounds and won by scores of 40-35 on all cards.

Cruz, 115.3 lbs of Allentown, PA is 1-0. Bailey, 116.9 lbs of Largo, FL is 0-4.

Julian Gonzalez stopped Ronny Arana in the opening round of their scheduled four-round junior lightweight contest.

Gonzalez landed a vicious combination that hurt Arana, and the fight was stopped at 1:20.

Gonzalez, 129.2 lbs of Readin, PA is 4-0 with four knockouts. Arana, 129.5 lbs of New York is 0-2.

Quadir Albright scored a 2nd round stoppage over debuting Humberto Camareno Jr. in a scheduled four-round junior welterweight bout.

In round one, Albright dropped Camareno with a left hook. In round two, Albright continued to batter Camareno until the fight was stopped at 2:26.

Albright, 142.2 lbs of Philadelphia is 3-0 with three knockouts. Camareno, 142.5 lbs of Mt. Vernon, WA is 0-1.Out

King’s Promotions returns to 2300 Arena on Saturday, November 20th