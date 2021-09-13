By Bradley Snyder

Promoter Carlos Lllinas and Motor City Casino and Hotel Soundboard brought a sellout crowd of hungry boxing fans last Friday to witness Night of Knockouts XVIII, their first show since the pandemic.

The main event had cruiserweight Taylor Duerr (11-0-2, 7 KOs) in total control over six Rounds against Jose Obando (20-31-2, 15 KOs). Obando, the type of opponent known for his durability, took a beating in the ring and on the scorecards. Taylor easily won the fight by UD (60-54, 60-54, 60-54).

Pro debut Matthew Niziolek (1-0) scored a UD victory (40-36, 40-36, 40-36) in a Welterweight match over Anthony Young (0-3).

Jr. Middleweight Dwane Taylor (1-0, 1 KO) began his boxing career with a bang dropping Jesse Jay Smith (0-1) multiple times over 2 Rounds to secure the TKO victory. Smith, a veteran of MMA, had trouble with Taylor’s speed and pressure.

Heavyweight Derick Miller (5-0, 4 KOs) showed why he belongs in the Cruiserweight division against veteran Marcus Maulding (1-3, 1 KO). Marcus, who admitted being out of shape for the fight, landed two haymakers that almost spoiled Miller’s night. Miller had to rely on boxing to drop Maulding multiple times to win 2nd Round by 3-knockdown rule to win TKO at the 1:58 mark.

Prospect Jermarco Holloway (3-0, 2 KOs) made his first fight in his hometown, one to remember. A body shot caught Clayton Crosslan (0-1) early in the welterweight contest at the 53-second mark of the 1st Round. Clayton could not recover during the 10-count by referee Steve Daher, giving Holloway the TKO.

Female Welterweight Nicole Reinhart (2-1, 1 KO) cruised by Angela Hoffschneider (0-4) winning by UD (40-36, 40-36, 40-36).

Jr. Welterweight Sam Rizzo (1-0, 1 KO) ended his pro debut fight easily with body work in the corner for a TKO win over Brandon Trout (0-1) at the 2:32 mark of the 2nd Round.

A 1st Round TKO victory for Heavyweight Tyler Perrault (1-3, 1 KO) came easily after he knocked down Arnuflo Solis (0-2), with the second one throwing him completely through the ropes. He chose not to continue and Daher waved it off.

The fight of the night went to Middleweight Matthew Rodriguez (2-0-1, 2 KOs) vs. Fernando Hernandez (1-3-1, 1 KO). Both had the crowd getting loud with excitement. Both had moments of dominance. The judges saw it as a Split Draw (39-37-Hernandez, 39-37-Rodriguez, 38-38-Draw).

The night opened with Rolando Vargas (6-1, 6 KOs) winning by 1st Round TKO over Welterweight Akeem Jackson (5-3, 5 KOs).