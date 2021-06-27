June 27, 2021
WBA #6 Perez stops Cordero

By Robert Coster

An 18-bout marathon card was held at the Gran Arena del Cibao in Santiago, Dominican Republic on Friday. The main event had up-and-coming WBA #6 light heavyweight Bryan Perez (15-1, 10 KOs) win by TKO in six rounds over veteran Francisco Cordero (38-13, 28 KOs) of Colombia.

The co-main event saw Dyana Vargas (12-0, 7 KOs), Santiago’s female boxing idol, score a spectacular sixth round KO over Grecia Nova (17-8, 4 KOs), retaining her Dominican featherweight belt.

Other significant results: Lightweight Nicolas Javer Polanco (19-1-1, 11 KOs) was surprisingly held to a draw by Marco Acevedo (11-8-2, 1 KO ) over eight rounds. Also, featherweight prospect Jorge Abel Santana (8-0, 6 KOs) outpointed experienced Lucian Gonzalez (22-24, 2 KOs) in eight rounds .

The card was presented by Edwin Nunez Promotion and Manuel Toribio.

