Last Chance Weights from Plant City Kendo Castaneda 140 vs. Antonio Moran 140.2

(“Last Chance” Tournament final) Miguel Madueno 135 vs. Juan Huertas 134.6

Carlos Rosario 133.6 vs. Ezequiel Borrero 136

Dominic Valle 129.2 vs. Jose Antonio Meza 130.4

Daniel Blancas 167.2 vs. Carlos Cruz 164.2 Venue: ProBox Events Center, Plant City, Florida

Promoter: ProBox

TV: ProBox TV CastaƱeda, Moran both looking for a KO win Interview: Dmitry Bivol

