A $50,000 bonus check will be on the line in ProBox TV’s 140 lb. “Last Chance” Tournament Finale taking place tomorrow night at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida (a Tampa suburb). The fight will be streamed live at PROBOXTV.com and the ProBox TV app. The Last Chance Tournament kicked off on May 20 with eight combatants who were chosen based on having a top amateur trajectory, where fate had not been on the side of their once-promising professional careers. The finalists are Kendo Castañeda (19-5, 9 KOs) vs. Antonio “Toño” Moran (28-5-1, 19 KOs).

Antonio Moran: “I think that Castaneda is a fighter who comes forward and is aggressive, so you must box him. He’s going to come in with his same fighting style and he’s going to try and pick me up at close range, but I’ll handle it. In the first four rounds I will look for the knockout, but if I don’t get it, I will outbox him. I’m going to do the fight my way, connecting with quick combinations and moving around the ring.

Kendo Castañeda: “I’m always ready to fight, so I actually do not envision this as my last chance. Moran thinks he will knock me out in five? I think nothing of Moran, esta pendejo, but it will be a Mexican war for as long as it lasts, and I am ready for 32 rounds. Moran will be running into a brick wall and eventually he falls. The referee stops it, or his corner stops it.”