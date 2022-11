By Przemek Garczarczyk

We caught up with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) before his clash against undefeated Gilberto Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) streaming on DAZN Saturday from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Bivol talks about being cold as ice, always humble, never fulfilled Olympic dreams, why belts are better than money, and why this fight will be about him, not Zurdo.

