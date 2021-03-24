– World title twinbill leads into Ruiz-Arreola PPV

– Event open to limited audience, tickets available

WBA super welterweight champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (27-3-3, 15 KOs) will seek a third world title in a second weight class when he faces Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (30-4-1, 12 KOs) for the WBA middleweight title in the main event of a May 1 FOX telecast from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The co-main event will see Eduardo Ramirez (24-2-3, 11 KOs) take on Isaac Avelar (17-2, 10 KOs) in a 12-round fight for the vacant WBA interim featherweight title.

The world title doubleheader leads into the pay-per-view event headlined by former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. against Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola at the same venue.

The event is promoted by TGB Promotions. Dignity Health Sports Park will be open to fans in a limited capacity, with all spectators remaining socially distanced and subject to local and state health guidelines throughout the event.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased at AXS.com.