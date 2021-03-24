It was no secret that former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz, Jr. (33-2, 22 KOs) will face Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola (38-6-1, 33 KOs) on a pay-per-view card May 1 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. But, now the support bouts have been finalized.
In the co-feature, former world champion Omar “Panterita” Figueroa, Jr. (30-1-1, 19 KOs) clash with Abel Ramos (26-4-2, 20 KOs) in a 12-round welterweight bout.
6’6 super welterweight Sebastián “The Towering Inferno’’ Fundora (16-0-1, 11 KOs) takes on Jorge “El Demonio’’ Cota (30-4, 27 KOs) in a 12-rounder.
And in the opener, unbeaten welterweight Jesús Ramos, Jr. (15-0, 14 KOs), the nephew of Abel Ramos, meets U.S. Olympian Javier “El Intocable” Molina (22-3, 9 KOs) in a ten round bout.
It was also announced that the pay-per-view is priced at $49.95.
Great ppv! And a very fair price. Can’t wait.
Good luck, but no thank you.
Not a bad card for a main event that should be on FREE TV…
Agreed. At most, in the old days this would’ve been one of those HBO “former champ on the comeback” doubleheaders.
If The Nightmare is fully prepared mentally and physically, it could be a fantastic fight.
Totally agree!
Ruiz- disgraceful matchup.
the rest of the show looks better
basic cable would be more appropriate
I agree with the “not a PPV event”, but have to admit: the card features punches in bunches!
No dancing around, posturing and/or carrying each other for 10 rounds.
In the old skool Mexican lingo: aqui va ver chingasos!
Ruiz is fresher and on a mission [if his mind is in the right spot]. Arreola not fast enough to time Ruiz’s counters. Ruiz by TKO.