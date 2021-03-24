March 24, 2021
Boxing News

Ruiz-Arreola PPV undercard announced

It was no secret that former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz, Jr. (33-2, 22 KOs) will face Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola (38-6-1, 33 KOs) on a pay-per-view card May 1 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. But, now the support bouts have been finalized.

In the co-feature, former world champion Omar “Panterita” Figueroa, Jr. (30-1-1, 19 KOs) clash with Abel Ramos (26-4-2, 20 KOs) in a 12-round welterweight bout.

6’6 super welterweight Sebastián “The Towering Inferno’’ Fundora (16-0-1, 11 KOs) takes on Jorge “El Demonio’’ Cota (30-4, 27 KOs) in a 12-rounder.

And in the opener, unbeaten welterweight Jesús Ramos, Jr. (15-0, 14 KOs), the nephew of Abel Ramos, meets U.S. Olympian Javier “El Intocable” Molina (22-3, 9 KOs) in a ten round bout.

It was also announced that the pay-per-view is priced at $49.95.

Cunningham replaces Tarver on Triller PPV
Lara-LaManna to clash for WBA 160lb title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

    • Agreed. At most, in the old days this would’ve been one of those HBO “former champ on the comeback” doubleheaders.

      Reply

  • Ruiz- disgraceful matchup.
    the rest of the show looks better
    basic cable would be more appropriate

    Reply

  • I agree with the “not a PPV event”, but have to admit: the card features punches in bunches!
    No dancing around, posturing and/or carrying each other for 10 rounds.

    In the old skool Mexican lingo: aqui va ver chingasos!

    Reply

  • Ruiz is fresher and on a mission [if his mind is in the right spot]. Arreola not fast enough to time Ruiz’s counters. Ruiz by TKO.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: