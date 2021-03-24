It was no secret that former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz, Jr. (33-2, 22 KOs) will face Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola (38-6-1, 33 KOs) on a pay-per-view card May 1 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. But, now the support bouts have been finalized.

In the co-feature, former world champion Omar “Panterita” Figueroa, Jr. (30-1-1, 19 KOs) clash with Abel Ramos (26-4-2, 20 KOs) in a 12-round welterweight bout.

6’6 super welterweight Sebastián “The Towering Inferno’’ Fundora (16-0-1, 11 KOs) takes on Jorge “El Demonio’’ Cota (30-4, 27 KOs) in a 12-rounder.

And in the opener, unbeaten welterweight Jesús Ramos, Jr. (15-0, 14 KOs), the nephew of Abel Ramos, meets U.S. Olympian Javier “El Intocable” Molina (22-3, 9 KOs) in a ten round bout.

It was also announced that the pay-per-view is priced at $49.95.