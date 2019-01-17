Former 154-pound world champion Erislandy Lara (25-3-2, 14 KOs) seeks to return to the championship ranks when he challenges undefeated Brian Castaño (15-0, 11 KOs) for his WBA super welterweight world championship on March 2 live on Showtime at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. In the co-feature is heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz (30-1, 26 KOs) against Christian Hammer (24-5, 14 KOs) in a 10-rounder. In the opening bout of the tripleheader, super featherweight Ricardo Núñez (20-2, 18 KOs) takes on Edner Cherry (37-7-2, 19 KOs) in a 12-round opener.