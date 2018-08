Photos: Ed Keenan/Main Events



World Boxing Organization (WBO) light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev, his challenger Eleider Alvarez, World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, and his challenger Isaac Chilemba made their grand arrivals today at the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City’s Main Valet Entrance at the ‘Big Guitar.’ They fight Satrday night on HBO.