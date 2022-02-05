Kingry regresa el 9 de abril ante Emmanuel Tagoe El promotor Oscar de la Hoya anunció en las redes sociales que el peso ligero invicto Ryan “Kingry” García regresa a la acción el 9 de abril en el Alamodome en San Antonio, Texas. García (21-0, 18 KOs) peleará por primera vez en 15 meses contra Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs), quien ha peleado todos menos dos de sus combates en Ghana. DAZN transmitirá. ESPN+ con transmisión televisiva desde Cancún el Domingo

