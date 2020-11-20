The lightweight showdown between Ryan Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) and Luke Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs) will now take place on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. The fight, which will be for the WBC interim lightweight title, will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Additional information regarding the venue and the undercard will be announced shortly.

“With this new year, a new era for Golden Boy begins, and we can’t wait to unleash our international stable of prospects, contenders and world champions,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “And what better way to start this new chapter than with boxing’s newest crossover star? Despite being just 22 years old, Ryan Garcia has already built a huge fan base, and once he gets past Luke Campbell, the sky is the limit.

“2021 will be a tremendous year for our company, and we can’t wait for our stable of more than 70 fighters—including 9 world champions and 13 regional titleholders—to play a significant role in transforming the boxing landscape.”

“My mindset going into this fight hasn’t changed, and my training hasn’t stopped,” said Ryan Garcia. “I’m excited we have a new date and can finally bring this to the fans. I’m here, and I’m ready to ring in the new year with a victory…let’s go!”

“New date, new year, same result,” said Luke Campbell. “I’m fully back in training and have never felt better. What a way to start 2021 this is going to be with a clinical Luke Campbell win.”