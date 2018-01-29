Khan vs. Lo Greco is official

Amir Khan will face Phil Lo Greco on his return to the ring at the Echo Arena in Liverpool on April 21. Former unified Light-Welterweight ruler Khan is back in action for the first time since May 2016 where he stepped up to Middleweight to face Mexican star Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and now the 31 year old is determined to get back on the road to World title glory in his first fight of a three-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing.

Lo Greco will come face-to-face with Khan at a press conference in Liverpool tomorrow – and both men are predicting an exciting fight, with ‘King’ Khan promising to show that he’s back to his best, but Lo Greco coming to KO the Brit star.

“I can’t wait to get back into the ring on April 21 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool,” said Khan. “Phil Lo Greco will be coming with everything to win this fight and I’m not going to give him an inch. He’s an aggressive fighter who is always looking to press the fight and come forward. That makes for a very exciting and action-packed fight for the fans.

“He’s shared the ring with the likes of Spence Jr and Porter, so he’s operated at the highest level. I respect him as a fighter and know he will be coming with big ambitions but I’m going to put on a great performance and prove to the boxing world that the ‘King’ is well and truly back.”

“Being my first fight in the UK, I’m excited about the crowd,” said Lo Greco. “I can’t wait to feel that energy. As much as UK fans love their fighters, they love great fights and I promise just that. This night will go down as one of the best fights ever in the UK.

“I’d like to thank, Eddie, Sam, Al Haymon, and of course, the entire Khandashian family for letting your daughter come out and play.

“I’m happy Amir decided to yank up his skirt and end his long-going tea party. It was time he manned up. I’ve got a full training camp this time around, there will be no room for error. Amir Khan will be knocked out.

“I’ve noticed Amir loves going more to Dubai, so I’ll send him to Du-bai, and he’ll go bub-bye, #AmirGONE.

“Boxing teaches us, history repeats itself. Once your knocked out cold, it only gets worse.”