By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

Unbeaten Japanese footworker Kenshiro Teraji (17-0, 10 KOs), 107.75, kept his WBC light flyweight belt as he scored a quick stoppage of Filipino challenger Randy Petalcorin (31-4-1, 23 KOs), 106.5, dropping him four times at 1:08 of the fourth round on Monday in Tokyo, Japan.

The fleet-footed champ, making his seventh defense, kept moving to-and-fro to frustrate the Filipino southpaw. Teraji, 27, effectively scored with body shots with precision and had him on the deck three times in round three. Petalcorin, 28, had a narrow escape and displayed a do-or-die attack in the next session. But the cool champ averted his desperate retaliation and landed a lethal right to the midsection in return. Down he went again. Referee Frank Garza (US) this time declared a halt to the challenger on the canvas.

The Filipino was a replacement for IBF ruler Felix Alvarado in a scheduled unification title bout with Teraji, but the Nicaraguan pulled himself out because of an abrupt sickness a month before.

Kenshiro predicts, “I’ll break Mr. Yoko Gushiken’s thirteen consecutive defenses (Japanese record of the most defenses) by extending my defense one by one.” He may do so, but time will tell.