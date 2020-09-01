Kambosos vs. Selby IBF Purse Bid A purse bid for the George Kambosos vs. Lee Selby IBF Lightweight Eliminator for #1 position took place at the IBF office today at 12:00 PM EST. The participants in the bid were Lou DiBella Entertainment and Matchroom Boxing. Matchroom Boxing won bidding $277,777.00. DiBella Entertainment bid $260,000.00. Ex-WBO champ Ito, OPBF ruler Mishiro to collide Sakai returns to Japan, defeats Shigeta

