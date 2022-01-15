By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos has been offered to defend against WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney in the Middle East.

“I spoke to Lou DiBella and he’s doing his work in Australia,” Eddie Hearn told DAZN. “We’ve had an offer from the Middle East for Haney-Kambosos. This is one we’re edging towards where we’re receiving a firm offer for. For me, it’s the only fight in the division.

“I know Top Rank is talking about Lomachenko against Kambosos. We need to wrap up this undisputed situation We need to know who is the real champion. It’s a natural fight. Haney against Kambosos is a brilliant fight

“We can do it Sunday in Australia; we can do it in the United Arab Emirates. We can do it in America; Devin Haney is ready to go for that fight. He won’t price himself out. He realizes that George Kambosos is the king of the division right now. He’s the one with most of the belts, and he’s the one that put in a good performance the last time out with a big win “