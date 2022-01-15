By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos has been offered to defend against WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney in the Middle East.
“I spoke to Lou DiBella and he’s doing his work in Australia,” Eddie Hearn told DAZN. “We’ve had an offer from the Middle East for Haney-Kambosos. This is one we’re edging towards where we’re receiving a firm offer for. For me, it’s the only fight in the division.
“I know Top Rank is talking about Lomachenko against Kambosos. We need to wrap up this undisputed situation We need to know who is the real champion. It’s a natural fight. Haney against Kambosos is a brilliant fight
“We can do it Sunday in Australia; we can do it in the United Arab Emirates. We can do it in America; Devin Haney is ready to go for that fight. He won’t price himself out. He realizes that George Kambosos is the king of the division right now. He’s the one with most of the belts, and he’s the one that put in a good performance the last time out with a big win “
They want it in the middle east because Haney is a Muslim and everyone would be paid off to give Haney the win, Kambosos Jr would need a KO to win which he prob could do but still keep the fight in Australia. Fk the UAE and what there paying.
Jr in 2!
haney tries too hard. he will get caught because he takes risks he doesnt need to. he tries to be a puncher and he simply is not. this is an ugly fight and is really a b- deal. Dumb, yet it will de better than Lopez does because people like the haney story and kambosis is living the boxing dream , having pulled the upset that leads to real money, but haney will peck and swing to a split decision win. Forgettable. boxing is like waves on a lake…some good waves then a flat day or two. this fight is a flat lake meh day to me…BUT it will give belt cred to haney and he will talk smack to everybody who didnt give him a chance…and the best at 135 (Lomo) will be sitting in the stands…smh