December 14, 2019
Boxing Results

WBO #3 Kambosos beats ex-champ Bey

Photos: Emily Harney

Unbeaten IBF #3, WBO #5 lightweight contender George Kambosos Jr. (18-0, 10 KOs) won a ten round split decision over former IBF champion Mickey “The Spirit” Bey (23-3-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
After nine very close rounds, Kambosos dropped Bey with a right uppercut to the chin in the tenth round, then battered Bey for the rest of the way. Scores were 97-92, 96-93 Kambosos, 95-94 Bey. The 36-year-old Bey was fighting for just the second time in 3½ years.

