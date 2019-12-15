In a revenge match, unbeaten featherweight Michael “Mick” Conlan (22-0-1, 17 KOs) outscored 2106 Rio nemesis Vladimir Nikitin (3-1, 0 KOs) over ten rounds on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Conlan was cut over the right eye in round eight, but posted a clear 98-92, 99-91, 100-90 decision. Nikitin was 2-0 against Conlan in the amateurs.

Unbeaten super middleweight Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga (13-0, 13 KOs) extended his streak of first-round knockouts to 13 against Cesar Nunez (16-2-1, 8 KOs). Berlanga dropped Nunez twice. Time was 2:45.

Berlanga said he came into the fight determined to keep his first-round knockout streak going in honor of his late cousin, Anthony Santana, who he said was murdered during training camp. “Next fight I want to go more rounds, but I wanted the first-round knockout for my cousin,” Berlanga stated. “I want to be the one to carry the Puerto Rican flag and represent the island in New York.”

Junior welterweight Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas (16-1, 9 KOs) scored a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over Noel Murphy (14-2-1, 2 KOs) in a clash for the IBF North American belt. Scores were 98-92 3x.

Unbeaten super lightweight Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez (19-0, 12 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Manuel Mendez (16-6-3, 11 KOs). Rodriguez dropped Mendez in round one and nearly got a referee’s stoppage, however the very tough Mendez went the full eight. Scores were 80-71, 80-71, 79-72.