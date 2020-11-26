Former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (55-5-1, 33 KOs) will be back in the ring against Jeyson Minda (14-2-1, 8 KOs) on Friday night at the Parque Revolucion, Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico. The bout will be contested at light heavyweight. Junior returns after a technical decision loss to Mario Abel Cazares in September, while Minda was stopped by Tyrone Spong in August. The event will be available as a PPV online via Sala Estelar.