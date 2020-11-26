Former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (55-5-1, 33 KOs) will be back in the ring against Jeyson Minda (14-2-1, 8 KOs) on Friday night at the Parque Revolucion, Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico. The bout will be contested at light heavyweight. Junior returns after a technical decision loss to Mario Abel Cazares in September, while Minda was stopped by Tyrone Spong in August. The event will be available as a PPV online via Sala Estelar.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Good grief! Cant even believe anybody would even pay to see this….
Wow, he’s back, hold on to your seats and don’t blink, I’m convinced this time he really means business. Go chump go…. all the way to the bank.
Chavez Jr cancelled his last opponent because he was afraid, that’s a fact! He chooses Jeyson Minda who’s been knocked out in two of his last 3 fights. No way he’d fight the guy who knocked out Minda recently tho. #ChavezJrTheCoward.
Who cares…