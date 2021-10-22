Josh Taylor lesionado y defensa ante Catterall será en febrero 2022 La defensa del título del campeón mundial de peso welter junior Josh Taylor contra el principal contendiente Jack Catterall, originalmente programada para el 18 de diciembre en The OVO Hydro en Glasgow, Escocia, se pospuso para el sábado 26 de febrero en el mismo lugar debido a una lesión en la rodilla que Taylor sufrió entrenando. Conferencia de prensa final de Herring-Stevenson AMB fija fecha límite para negociaciones Kyoguchi-Bermudez

