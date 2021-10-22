La defensa del título del campeón mundial de peso welter junior Josh Taylor contra el principal contendiente Jack Catterall, originalmente programada para el 18 de diciembre en The OVO Hydro en Glasgow, Escocia, se pospuso para el sábado 26 de febrero en el mismo lugar debido a una lesión en la rodilla que Taylor sufrió entrenando.
Top Boxing News
