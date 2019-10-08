IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas (31-1-1, 21 KOs) will make the eighth defense of his world title against Jonathan Rodriguez (21-1, 15 KOs) on November 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Ancajas-Rodriguez will serve as the co-feature to Miguel Berchelt’s WBC super featherweight title defense versus Jason Sosa, and both fights will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

The undercard will see the return of Oklahoma City’s Alex “El Cholo” Saucedo (28-1, 18 KOs), who is looking to rebound from his first career defeat against Rod Salka (24-5, 4 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight bout. Saucedo-Salka and the rest of the undercard will stream live on ESPN+.

In other undercard bouts:

Southern California native and 2008 U.S. Olympian Javier Molina (20-2, 8 KOs) hopes to extend his winning streak to four versus Hiroki Okada (19-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight bout. Okada fought Ray Beltran in an ESPN-televised Fight of the Year candidate in February, losing via ninth-round knockout.

2016 Australian Olympian Daniel Lewis (4-0, 3 KOs) will make his United States debut against Alexis Gaytan (6-4, 2 KOs) in a super welterweight bout scheduled for eight rounds.

Armenian welterweight knockout sensation Gor Yeritsyan (11-0, 10 KOs) will face fellow unbeaten Damien Lopez (9-0-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder. The Freddie Roach-trained Yeritsyan has won four straight bouts via knockout.

Dominican knockout artist Elvis Rodriguez (4-0-1, 4 KOs) will make his fifth ring appearance of 2019 against Chilean veteran Luis Norambuena (4-4-1, 0 KOs) in a six-rounder at super lightweight.

Raymond Muratalla (8-0, 6 KOs) will fight Arnulfo Becerra (7-2, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at lightweight.

Ruben Rodriguez (9-0, 3 KOs), from Indio, California, will see action in a six-round super lightweight bout versus an opponent to be named.

The event is promoted by Top Rank, in association with Zanfer Promotions and Peltz Boxing.