By Boxing Bob Newman

Sad news out of France. Former European middleweight champion and two-time world title challenger Jean Claude Bouttier passed on Saturday, August 3.



Bouttier compiled a record of 64-7-1, 43 KOs over a nine year career. Bouttier challenged the great middleweight Carlos Monzon in 1972, losing by TKO12. Bouttier faced Monzon again in 1973. Despite going down three times, Bouttier won a moral victory, lasting the 15 round distance and gaining the praise of Monzon as his toughest challenger to date.

Bouttier enjoyed wild popularity in France even after his career was over in the ring. He continued in boxing as a color commentator for Canal+ network, for years France’s leading network featuring boxing. This writer had the pleasure of meeting Bouttier in Sydney at the 2000 Olympic games where he was part of the Canal+ broadcast

team.

Bouttier battled smoking-related health issues for several years. He was 74. Repose en paix champion…