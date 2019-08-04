Former 140-pound world champion Julius “Blue Machine” Indongo got back on the winning track with a second round stoppage of Tay Jones as part of a ten bout card held at the Bobby Miller Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Indongo (23-2), who had lost his last two bouts (to Terrence Crawford and Regis Prograis), started slow having been out of action for 18 months. Jones (4-1) took advantage and landed several big shots in the first. Indongo rebounded in the second and staggered Jones with a hook. A follow-up flurry put Jones down. Jones rose but the fight was stopped at 1:12 of the second.

In other action, Cuban heavyweight Robert Alfonso improved to 19-0-1 with 9 KOs with a third round stoppage of Steve Lyons.

Other Results:

KeAndrae Leatherwood UD 6 Ryan Adams.

Arturo Aguilar Maj. Draw 4 Chris Polk

Jamal Woods TKO 2 Rodney Moore

Ronny Hale Split Dec 4 Brandon Spencer

Chown Sims UD4 KeEric Hinton

Ricky Graham SD6 Thomas Knox

Andre Harris TKO1 Jason Howard

Anthony Stewart TKO2 Jalyn Anthony

Promoter: Skyy Promotions