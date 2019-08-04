Popular lightweight Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs) is voicing displeasure via social media about the way he is being promoted.

Ryan Garcia: “To all my fans, yes I was supposed to fight Romero Duno in September. I decided to not go with that because I wanted to fight him as main event in November and not be some co-main event on a card that will be driven by me. I also elected to fight the guy that gave Duno problems for September. The bottom line is I deserve the right promotion for fights with the full time to promote and not be thrown into a fight and have myself do the whole promotion. Knowing my fan base, they will tune in no matter what but I deserve to have a full promotion fight with Duno!”