By Héctor Villarreal

A new book entitled Mi Último Round (My Last Round) that recounts the life inside and outside the ring of former world champion Celestino “Pelenchin” Caballero will be presented on Saturday, August 17 at the International Book Fair held in Panama.



Caballero, whose career was about to finish after suffering an exposed skull fracture as a result of a car accident in 2002, recovered well enough to become a two-division world champion.

After competing professionally from 1998 to 2014, Caballero retired at age 38. In 2016 he was arrested on drug charges when policemen found 10 kilos of drugs inside his vehicle.

“Pelenchin” pleaded guilty and was sentenced to spend five years in prison. After spending only two years in jail, he was accepted to pay his debt to society doing community service.