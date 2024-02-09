JC Martínez-Córdova por titulo WBC para el 30 de marzo en Las Vegas El campeón de peso mosca del WBC, Julio César Martínez (20-2, 15 KOs) defenderá contra Angelino Córdova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) en el evento de PBC del 30 de marzo en Las Vegas. Martínez, quien es parte del “Equipo Canelo” y entrenado por Eddy Reynoso, estaba programado para enfrentar a Córdova en diciembre en la transmisión final de Showtime, pero debido a problemas de visa la pelea tuvo que posponerse. Eliminatoria de puente AMB Romanov-Zhang en Rusia el sábado Round 12 con Mauricio Sulaimán: Mi Viaje a Tailandia Like this: Like Loading...

